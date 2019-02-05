Image copyright Presbyterian Church of Ireland Image caption The Reverend William Henry said he was "deeply honoured" to be chosen

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) has chosen the Reverend William Henry to become its next moderator.

Mr Henry, the minister of Maze Presbyterian Church in County Antrim for the past two decades, was selected following a vote on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old father-of-three will be officially installed at the start of the church's general assembly on 3 June.

Mr Henry said he was "deeply honoured to have been chosen in this manner".

He will replace the Reverend Charles McMullen as moderator.

Elected ahead of three other nominees

A total of 19 presbyteries across the island of Ireland met independently on Tuesday to cast votes for the next moderator.

Mr Henry received 11 votes, more than three other nominees - the Reverend David Bruce, secretary to PCI's Council for Mission in Ireland; the Reverend Albin Rankin, of Stormont Presbyterian; and the Reverend Mairisíne Stanfield of First Presbyterian Church, Bangor.

Mr Henry was born in Belfast and grew up in Mallusk, County Antrim.

He opted to enter training as a minister at the age of 22 after graduating from Queen's University, Belfast with a degree in chemistry.

"Recognising that I myself entered ministry at an early age, and benefited from the assistance and advice from those older than me, I would now wish to do the same for others," said Mr Henry.

"The church has a specific purpose and an active role to play in 21st Century Ireland."