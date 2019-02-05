Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The collision happened between Dungannon and Moy

A woman has died in hospital two days after a car crash in County Tyrone that killed two men.

The woman was seriously injured in the three-car collision, which happened on the Dungannon Road near Moy at about 13:40 GMT on Sunday.

She was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for treatment but died on Tuesday.

A man and another woman who were injured in the crash are still in hospital.

On Monday, Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew said the two men who died in the crash were from Slovakia.

Two people who were in the third car did not require hospital treatment.

The police are appealing for information.