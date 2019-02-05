Ian Ogle murder - further arrest made
- 5 February 2019
A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Ian Ogle in east Belfast.
Mr Ogle died after he was stabbed and beaten in the street near his home at Cluan Place on Sunday 27 January.
At his funeral on Monday, mourners heard he died in a "courageous, fearless and selfless way".
Eleven other people arrested in connection with the case - nine men and two women - have all since been released.