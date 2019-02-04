Image caption Toni Johnston said her father was her mother's first and only love

A 40-year-old man has been arrested by officers investigating the murder of loyalist spokesman Ian Ogle.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland arrested the man on Sunday on suspicion of murder.

He is currently in custody at Musgrave serious crime suite in Belfast.

Meanwhile, mourners have gathered in east Belfast for Mr Ogle's funeral, where his daughter Toni Johnston paid tribute to him, saying "he was her mother's first and only love".

Pastor Kevin Sambrook, who was with the father of two as he lay dying, told mourners there must be no revenge for his murder.

He said he had been killed in a brutal, barbaric and savage way.

But he had also died in a courageous, fearless and selfless way, he added.

Toni Johnston said her father Ian Ogle was living in fear for 18 months

The pastor said the 45 year old had valued the lives of his son and daughter, who he was trying to protect, more than his own.

Mr Ogle was stabbed and beaten in the street near his home at Cluan Place, east Belfast, on Sunday 27 January.

In the days that followed, nine people were arrested by the police - seven men and two women.

They have all since been released.