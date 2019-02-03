Image caption Three people were taken to hospital in Belfast following the crash

Five people have been injured in a three-vehicle crash between Dungannon and Moy in County Tyrone.

It happened near Moy at about 13:40 GMT on Sunday.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service sent five crews to the scene, including a doctor and a rapid-response paramedic.

Three people were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. The main road between Dungannon and Moy is closed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.