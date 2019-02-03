Tyrone: Five injured in three-car crash crash
- 3 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Five people have been injured in a three-vehicle crash between Dungannon and Moy in County Tyrone.
It happened near Moy at about 13:40 GMT on Sunday.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service sent five crews to the scene, including a doctor and a rapid-response paramedic.
Three people were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. The main road between Dungannon and Moy is closed.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.