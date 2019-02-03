Image caption The passengers involved armed themselves with poles and threw shopping baskets

An investigation is ongoing after an altercation between large groups of passengers at Belfast International Airport.

An airport spokeswoman said the incident happened in the departures area on Saturday evening.

Videos on social media showed men armed with poles, throwing shopping baskets and a fire extinguisher.

The PSNI said officers attended to assist airport police, who are now dealing with the issue.

An airport spokeswoman said some people involved "did not travel following the incident" but did not say if anyone had been arrested or if those passengers who did not travel had been prevented from doing so, or had chosen not to.

She added that the incident had been dealt with "very quickly".

A PSNI spokesperson said: "PSNI provided assistance to airport police following a report of an incident at Belfast International Airport.

"The matter is now being dealt with by airport police."