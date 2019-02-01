Northern Ireland

Asda supermarket ATMs stolen in Antrim

  • 1 February 2019
A large digger in the carpark of Asda in Antrim Image copyright PAcemaker

Two ATMs have been stolen from the side of an Asda supermarket in Antrim.

A large digger was used to break into the structure housing the cash machines at about 02:00 GMT on Friday.

The Asda store opened as usual this morning.

Image copyright PAcemaker

Forensic officers are currently carrying out an examination of the scene.