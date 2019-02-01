Image copyright stevanovicigor Image caption According to the Labour Force Survey Report the makeup of the workforce in NI is shifting

There's little similarity between the front pages, with all of them going for a different lead.

In The Irish News a report showing that the number of Catholic and Protestants of working age is almost equal makes the front page.

"North's population figures near parity," it headlines.

The paper says the number of Protestants in NI has fallen by 14% to 42%, while the percentage of Catholics has risen to 41%.

The figures come from a Labour Force Survey Report.

'Miscarriage of justice'

In the Belfast Telegraph we hear about the "trauma" of a retired nurse who was questioned by police over the death of a disabled patient in her care.

Mary Harraghy, 67, was arrested by police investigating the death of Seamus McCollum, who died at a nursing home in County Antrim in 2011.

A post-mortem examination concluded "strangulation or suffocation" were possible reasons for Mr McCollum's death.

The PPS did not prosecute Mrs Harraghy because the "test for prediction was not met in any respect".

She has launched a campaign to clear her name.

"It's ruined my life," she says, speaking about living under the shadow of a "miscarriage of justice".

She tells the paper she is worried the police could come back at any time.

The PSNI did not respond to a request for comment, the paper says.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Ian Ogle had acted as a spokesman for the loyalist community

The News Letter headlines with new information on the investigation into the murder of Ian Ogle.

Mr Ogle, 48, was assaulted and killed in Cluan Place in east Belfast on Sunday.

The paper headlines with: "Stabbed in the back 11 times by killer gang".

It reports that police have confirmed that one line of inquiry was that members of the east Belfast UVF were responsible.

Image caption The Dark Hedges are estimated to date back to about 1775

During the week we heard that yet another tree from the Dark Hedges in Armoy was felled in high winds.

However, it seems there may be one winner - the owner of the land where the tree fell.

Always famous with locals, they were catapulted to international fame after starring as the King's Road in Game of Thrones.

Now fans of of HBO series could own a little bit of the show's history, The Irish News reports.

Auctioneer Daniel McAlister says the tree fell on land owned by his client James Laverty.

He says Mr Laverty has instructed him to sell the tree to the highest bidder.

"Whoever wants to buy it can take it," he said.

"It's obviously his tree because it fell on his ditch and the trees down the left would belong to him," explains the auctioneer.

Here's hoping a famous tree falls into our back garden soon.

Image copyright André Cecim

On Thursday it was reported that a Draperstown farmer was looking for love.

Eoin Kelly, is set to star in BBC Two's Love in the Country, a show where rural singletons look for significant others.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, who featured the original interview with Mr Kelly, the online response to the article has left the farmer "really embarrassed".

According to the County Londonderry man, his friends nominated him and he went for it "for the craic," if nothing else.

Boundless, the production company that makes the programme, is still on the lookout for a match.

Hopefuls are being urged to apply via the BBC Two website to meet the farmer who's "the best thing since sliced bread".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Leonardo Da Vinci was an artist, an inventor, a sculptor and a scientist

Now over to the News Letter - from a sheep farmer looking for Mrs Right to an actor set to play one of the world's most famous painters - Northern Ireland is full of talent.

The paper reports that County Antrim actor Stephen Hagan is set to play iconic Italian artist Leonardo Da Vinci in series three of drama Medici.

Hagan, from Greenisland tells the paper he visited the village of Da Vinci where the artist was born to get some insight into the great man.

"I aspire to one day be known as simple Stephen Greenisland," he jokes.