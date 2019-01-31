Image caption Jacob Rees-Mogg is in Northern Ireland to speak at a DUP event

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said there will not be a hard border on the island of Ireland, even if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

The Conservative MP was speaking after he arrived in Belfast ahead of attending a DUP fundraising dinner on Thursday night.

Mr Rees-Mogg is chair of the European Research Group, and is opposed to the backstop.

It is the insurance policy in the Brexit deal to avoid a hard border.

On Tuesday, MPs in Westminster voted in favour of the UK seeking changes to the withdrawal deal, by backing an amendment that called for "alternative arrangements" to the backstop.

Although it is not binding, Prime Minister Theresa May said it gave her a mandate to return to the EU and ask them to re-open the Brexit deal.

So far, the EU and the Irish government have said there can be no re-negotiation of the backstop.

'There may be changes'

Mr Rees-Mogg said: "I think the key thing to emphasize is there will not be a hard border.

"The Common Travel Area will remain, so people will be able to go freely across the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, and there is no desire from anybody to erect physical barriers.

"But there may be changes because we are after all leaving the European Union, the Customs Union and the Single Market."

The Common Travel Area was established in 1923 and gives UK and Irish citizens certain reciprocal rights in each others' countries, which mostly relate to unrestricted travel between each jurisdiction.

The UK and EU have agreed it will continue to operate after Brexit.

Image copyright AFP Image caption There is uncertainty about how the Irish border will operate when the UK leaves the EU

Mr Rees-Mogg said he believed the EU would engage on the backstop if the UK came forward with "a serious set of new proposals".

"They will want to consider them seriously," he said.

"Because the alternative is the EU don't get £39bn, the trade particularly and potentially from the Republic of Ireland could face very high tariffs and that would be damaging to European economic interests."

'Bad faith'

Meanwhile, the leaders of four pro-remain parties in Northern Ireland have said Theresa May's decision to ask the EU to re-open the Brexit deal is an act of "bad faith".

In a joint statement Sinn Féin, the SDLP, Alliance and the Greens said they are "united" in their support for the backstop.

The four parties called on the EU to ensure the backstop is protected.

The parties also reiterated their call for the British government to put guarantees protecting the Good Friday Agreement and the rights of citizens into legally binding text.

It is one of several joint statements previously issued by Stormont's pro-remain parties.

In June, they said the European Court of Justice should continue to be recognised after Brexit, and they have argued that Northern Ireland should remain in the single market and customs union after Brexit.

'Good conversation'

Following a meeting with the prime minister on Thursday afternoon, DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds reiterated his party's support for the Theresa May in Brexit negotiations.

On the possibility of technology being used to avoid a hard border, Mr Dodds said: "Michel Barnier has talked himself about 'operational ways' of ensuring the checks and controls can be done away from the border, so he has accepted that.

"Let's have a good conversation with him and others about that."