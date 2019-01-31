Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Ian Ogle had acted as a spokesman for the loyalist community

Belfast murder victim Ian Ogle was stabbed 11 times in the back and his skull was fractured, detectives investigating the killing have said.

They said at least five men were involved in the attack at Cluan Place in east Belfast on Sunday night.

Det Supt Jason Murphy appealed to the public for help in tracking down the killers.

Police have made several arrested but no-one has been charged in the murder investigation.

A 49-year-old man arrested on Wednesday has been freed on bail, while a 21-year-old man remains in custody.