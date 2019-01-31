Image caption A fire broke out at the Lewis Community Tavern on Thursday morning

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a pub in Dundonald, County Down.

The fire broke out at the Lewis Community Tavern on the Upper Newtownards Road shortly before 08:00 GMT.

The Upper Newtownards Road has been closed between the Eastlink Road and Church Road.

Diversions are in place but visibility is poor and drivers have been advised to avoid the area.

The Ulster Hospital has advised patients to allow extra time for their journey if they have out-patient appointments on Thursday as the main entrance is inaccessible.

A spokesperson for the South Eastern Health Trust said the rear entrance to the building is accessible via the Ballyregan Road, but that long delays should be expected.