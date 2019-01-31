Northern Ireland has had its coldest night of winter, so far.

A temperature of -8.1C was recorded at Katesbridge in County Down.

That was the lowest the thermometer fell anywhere in Ireland.

The hamlet often records the islands lowest temperatures during winter due to its topography.

It is a hollow where cold air builds up.

Magilligan on the north coast came a close second with a low of -6.1C.

Other overnight lows included -4.5C at Aldergrove in County Antrim, -4.3C at Derrylin in County Fermanagh, and -4.1C at Murlough in County Down.

A Met Office weather warning remains in place until 11:00GMT on Thursday.

