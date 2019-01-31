Image copyright Daily Mirror

A vigil in memory of a murdered man dominates all but one of the front pages.

Ian Ogle, 49, was assaulted and killed in Cluan Place in east Belfast on Sunday. "Hundreds" gathered with flowers and candles on Wednesday night.

The mood is defiant: "We won't let this go. We're going to get justice," headlines The Belfast Telegraph.

Mr Ogle's daughter Toni tells the paper that all her family wanted was to see those responsible "before the courts".

"We'll defy the killers," headlines The Daily Mirror, while the News Letter goes with: "We want answers, not revenge".

UUP Councillor Sonia Copeland called on "those with influence" to give answers.

Image copyright CharlieAJA/Getty

The backstop's back on the front page of The Irish News.

The backstop is the insurance policy designed to avoid a hard border in Ireland in the event of no deal.

We read that Leo Varadkar says the UK government's attempt to reopen Brexit negotiations enforces the need for a "legally robust" backstop.

The Taoiseach said he had spoken to Theresa May in the aftermath of Westminster's backing a bid to renegotiate aspects of the Withdrawal Deal.

He says full regulatory alignment between NI and ROI is the only way to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Image copyright Lorado/Getty

Delving into the paper and we get a history lesson.

The Vikings brought us the city of Dublin, hair combs and some welcome additions to the English language - berserk anyone?

However it seems they may have brought something rather unpleasant as well.

According to researchers from Queens University Belfast (QUB) Leprosy may have been brought to Ireland by the Vikings, who arrived in 840 AD.

Little is known about the disease in medieval Ireland but in the 14th Century a leper hospital was built in Dublin.

The QUB study focussed on five probable cases, one of which was from St Patrick's Church in Armoy, County Antrim.

'Saps time'

A Policing Board "in limbo" is up next.

The News Letter reports that full pay worth £300,000 was given to members of the Policing Board in the last two years, despite the Stormont deadlock.

The paper says all independent members were in receipt of pay the whole time.

According to the paper, the board has not been able to function properly until now, thanks to a law change.

The body will meet next month to discuss a successor to PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton.

Ex Assistant Chief Constable Alan McQuillan said the deadlock had reduced the board to a "talking shop".

Newly-appointed policing board member UUP's Alan Chambers said it was no fault of the independent members that the Assembly had fallen.

Joanne Bunting said independent members had continued to provide "scrutiny and assistance", adding that keeping the board ticking over is a "tremendous sap on your time".

Image copyright PeopleImages/Getty

If the life of a farmer's wife is the life for you, pay attention to Page 3 of the Belfast Telegraph.

A sheep farmer from County Londonderry is looking for love.

'Half-decent'

Eoin Kelly, 28, is set to appear on BBC Two programme Love in the Countryside.

The paper reports that Mr Kelly "sees his 30th birthday looming on the horizon, has had a bit of craic" and thinks it's time to settle down.

What does the lucky lady need to have?

As well as being honest and trustworthy he would like someone who "looks half-decent on his arm".

Tell us more.

She'll have to be happy to get her hands dirty helping on the farm.

The production company which makes the show is now looking for interested parties.

According to the paper the its Facebook page already has more than 700 comments, many of which are in Mr Kelly's favour.

Good luck Eoin.