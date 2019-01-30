Image caption Floral tributes to Ian Ogle were left near the scene of his murder

Two men have been arrested in relation to the murder of Ian Ogle.

A 49-year-old man and a 21-year-old man are being questioned.

Mr Ogle was assaulted and killed in Cluan Place in east Belfast at about 21:00 GMT on Sunday. Two men and two women arrested earlier over the murder have been released on bail.

The 49-year-old man was arrested in relation to the investigation while the 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Meanwhile Mr Ogle's family has thanked the public for their support, including people from across the east Belfast peace line in the Short Strand.

Dozens of floral tributes have been placed at the murder scene.

"We just can't believe the support we're getting from both sides of the community. It's amazing," family friend Roberta Hart told BBC News NI.

Mr Ogle had acted as a spokesman for the loyalist community and took part in a meeting of the loyalist Ulster People's forum in 2013.

On Tuesday his daughter, Toni Johnston, said he had been subject to a campaign of intimidation.

She said her family had been "terrorised" for 18 months.

In a statement on Monday, the east Belfast Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) said it "wholeheartedly condemned" the murder.

Ms Johnston said she believed her father may have been targeted after her brother was involved in an incident in a bar with men claiming to be from the UVF 18 months ago.