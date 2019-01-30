Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sarah Ewart spoke to the media before the court hearing on Wednesday morning

A woman who is trying to change Northern Ireland's abortion law, with a case based on her personal experience, has begun her High Court challenge.

Sarah Ewart was denied an abortion in 2013, despite doctors saying her baby would not survive outside the womb.

She went to England for a termination but she also spoke out publicly about the additional hardship, emotional and financial stress the journey caused.

Northern Ireland's abortion law is much stricter than the rest of the UK.

Currently, a termination is only permitted in Northern Ireland if a woman's life is at risk or if there is a risk of permanent and serious damage to her mental or physical health.

Cases of rape, incest or diagnoses of fatal foetal abnormality - where medics believe that a baby will die before, during or shortly after birth - are not grounds for a legal abortion in Northern Ireland.

However, anti-abortion campaigners argue that doctors cannot reliably predict the timescale of death and they point to several cases where babies have defied the prognosis and survived into adulthood.

Ms Ewart was 20 weeks pregnant when she was told her unborn child had anencephaly and there was no sign of a skull.

Since then, she has led a high-profile campaign to liberalise the law in cases of fatal foetal abnormality.

Speaking to the media outside court on Wednesday she said she hoped Northern Ireland women "who find themselves in the circumstances that I found myself in will get the help and the treatment that we need in our hospitals with our own medical teams".

'Nerve-wracking'

Ms Ewart has taken the High Court case in her own name, after a previous Supreme Court appeal against the abortion ban, led by the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission (NIHRC) failed last summer.

During the June 2018 case, a majority of Supreme Court judges agreed that Northern Ireland's existing legislation was incompatible with human rights law in cases of fatal foetal abnormality and sexual crime.

However, the judges dismissed the NIHRC's case on a technicality, ruling that the organisation did not have the legal standing to bring such a challenge.

The Supreme Court judges said it would have required the case to have been brought by a woman who was pregnant as a result of sexual crime or who was carrying a foetus with a fatal abnormality.

Ms Ewart later agreed to lead the challenge based on her own experience of a fatal foetal abnormality diagnosis.

Image copyright PA Image caption Sarah Ewart was accompanied to court by her mother and Grainne Teggart of Amnesty International

"It is really nerve-wracking but I am really hopeful that the High Court listens to what the Supreme Court has previously said," she told reporters on Wednesday.

"This is a medical situation that I found myself in; five years down the line I am reliving the stress and the trauma all over again.

"I should not have to be here, sharing my story again, so I am hoping this time will be the final time through the courts, that we will get the help that we need."

The case will also here interventions from the NIHRC, Amnesty International, Humanists UK, the Centre for Reproductive Rights and the anti-abortion campaign group, Precious Life.