The taoiseach (Irish prime minister) is expected to speak to Theresa May after MPs backed a proposal for her to renegotiate her Brexit deal.

Westminster voted 317 to 301 in favour of "alternative arrangements" to the Irish border backstop.

It is an insurance policy included in the withdrawal agreement which aims to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland in the event of no deal.

The Irish government said the agreement "is not open for re-negotiation".

Prior to the vote, Leo Varadkar told the Dáil (Irish Parliament) he expected to speak to Mrs May after the result in the House of Commons.

On Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for the Irish government said: "Downing street has indicated it would like a call but it's unlikely to be tonight".

After the vote, Prime Minister Theresa May said she now had a mandate to return to Brussels to seek changes to the legal text.

She is expected to continue talks with other EU leaders in coming days.

Following the vote, the Irish government issued a statement which said the withdrawal agreement was "a carefully negotiated compromise".

It added, the agreement "balances the UK position on customs and the single market with avoiding a hard border and protecting the integrity of the EU customs union and single market".

Those who reject the backstop fear it will not just be a temporary measure if no future trade deal is agreed, but could result in the UK staying in the customs unions with the EU.

Having backed Sir Graham Brady's amendment on Tuesday, the Conservative Party was accused of "ripping up" the Good Friday Agreement.

It was signed in 1998, ending decades of violence in Northern Ireland, and allowed the removal of security checks along the Irish border.

The SNP's leader at Westminster, Ian Blackford, said the result showed MPs had "reneged on the backstop" and the peace deal.

However, this was refuted by the DUP.

North Belfast MP Nigel Dodds said Mr Blackford's comments were "reckless" and that his party would work with Theresa May to "deliver the right thing to the UK".