A "brutal" killing dominants the front pages.

Each paper brings a different perspective on the murder of 45-year-old Ian Ogle in east Belfast at the weekend. He died after being assaulted at Cluan Place on Sunday.

"Killed while he was praying," reports the Daily Mirror. It claims that Mr Ogle was with his pastor when attacked.

UUP councillor Sonia Copeland, who knew the victim, tells the paper his family has been left "utterly broken".

The Belfast Telegraph reports "fears of a loyalist retaliation".

The UVF has distanced itself from the murder, it says, and The Irish News also reports that the "UVF won't shield killers".

The paper claims a senior loyalist has said that while some "may seek the protection of the UVF", it did "not sanction or condone" the killing and "no protection would be offered to them".

The News Letter goes with a less dramatic headline with an "appeal for calm" from a senior Orangeman.

Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson said Mr Ogle's family "would not want to see anyone else suffering the way they are suffering now".

Unionists betrayed?

If you have Brexit withdrawal from the front pages, never fear because the News Letter still manages to squeeze it in.

It reports on the words of an adviser to David Trimble at the time of the 1998 Belfast Agreement.

Lord Bew has some thoughts on the backstop.

"To protect the Good Friday Agreement, the Irish border Brexit backstop must be temporary," the paper reports.

Lord Bew says the EU and Dublin have turned "Northern Ireland into the weakest link in Britain's negotiating position in Brexit".

The Remain voter says that if the withdrawal agreement is passed, the "unionist population, which underwent enormous internal struggle to accept the new north-south arrangements, is likely to regard itself having been betrayed on the key compromise of 1998".

Take me to church

A 21-year-old divinity student from Coleraine has cracked a code that's left academics scratching their heads for centuries.

St Andrew's divinity student Jonny Woods worked out how to read shorthand left by leading Baptist theologian Andrew Fuller.

Andrew Fuller (1754 - 1815) was a Baptist leader who left hundreds of sermon notes in shorthand.

Mr Woods said weeks of hard work had paid off.

"To be able to read something that no one else has read in more than 200 years - it's not something I thought I would ever be able to do - and it was an incredible moment," he added.

Ahoy there

A nautical departure and the end of an era for Belfast's Cathedral Quarter, nestles in page three of The Irish News.

Anyone who enjoys a dander around St Anne's Cathedral will recognise the distinctive three navigational buoys in Buoy Park.

Gifted to the city by the Commissioners of Irish Lights, they're more than 60 years old and have sat there proudly since the 1980s.

However, the city centre will lose the colourful buoys as they are to move to the Titanic Quarter, the paper says.

Belfast City Council said they would be getting a new lick of paint for the move to Abercorn Basin in the Spring.