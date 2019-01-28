Ice warning issued for parts of Northern Ireland
- 28 January 2019
An ice warning has been issued for parts of Northern Ireland.
The Met Office alert comes into force at 05:00 GMT on Tuesday and lasts until 11:00 GMT as temperatures fall close to 0C overnight.
Showers from the Atlantic will turn increasingly to snow overnight, especially over high ground.
With low temperatures, some sleet/snow could come to lower levels on Tuesday, causing travel disruption.
Several centimetres of snow is expected above 100 metres.
A yellow severe weather warning for #ice has been issued: https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #weatheraware @metofficeuk pic.twitter.com/HlVi7DWmAY— Met Office (@metoffice) January 28, 2019
Weather warnings for ice and snow have also been issued across the Republic of Ireland and Britain on Tuesday.