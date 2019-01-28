A man has been beaten with an iron bar, wheel clamp and wrench while being driven in a car in north Belfast.

The man, who is in his 20s, got into a car at Jellicoe Avenue and was beaten by a number of its occupants as they drove to a lay-by on Flush Road.

He was then taken out of the car and beaten again by four men.

The victim suffered a broken finger, puncture wounds to both legs, gashes to his face and an injury to his eye that will require surgery.

Police are treating it as a paramilitary-style attack.

It was reported to them at about 17:40 GMT on Sunday.

Two men, aged 30 and 32, have been arrested under the terrorism act.

'Shocking injuries'

Det Insp Kerry Brennan said: "After the attack, the injured man made his way to a nearby house and raised the alarm.

"He was taken to hospital where he is currently being treated for a range of shocking injuries."

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.