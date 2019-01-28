Image caption John Downey is wanted for the murders of two soldiers in 1972

The High Court in the Republic of Ireland is hearing the extradition case of a man wanted in Northern Ireland for the murders of two soldiers.

John Downey, 66, from Donegal, is wanted for the murders of Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) members Alfred Johnston and James Eames.

They were killed in an IRA bomb in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, in 1972.

In 2014, Mr Downey stood trial in London for the murders of four soldiers in the 1982 IRA Hyde Park bombing.

That trial collapsed when it emerged that he had received a so-called "On-the-Runs" letter which said he was not wanted for arrest, questioning or charge by the police.

Monday's extradition hearing was told that Mr Downey's letter says the UK authorities had "no information currently available" that he was wanted by any British police force.

It was dated 28 July 2007 and delivered to Mr Downey by the Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly.

In court in Dublin, Mr Downey's lawyers said they would contest the admissibility of finger print evidence collected while he was under arrest for the Hyde Park Bombings.

Who are the On the Runs?

They are people suspected of paramilitary offences during The Troubles in Northern Ireland;

They are not covered by the original Good Friday Agreement;

The UK government agreed in 2001 to give assurances that there would be no prosecutions of "OTRs" if organisations were supporting the peace process and on ceasefire - 187 received letters similar to that received by John Downey;