Image copyright Belfast Zoo Image caption Two red pandas were born at the zoo last year

A rare red panda is missing from Belfast zoo.

Police said it went missing on Sunday and is "believed to be currently taking in the sights of beautiful Glengormley".

They have called for people to look out for the animal which is slightly larger than a domestic cat and an endangered species.

"Our curious friend has not yet learned the green cross code, so if motorists could also be vigilant," police said.

Image copyright Belfast zoo Image caption Red pandas spend most of their time in the trees - their sharp claws making them agile climbers

Red pandas are nocturnal and are generally found in wooded areas.

While they are not aggressive by nature, they may be defensive when cornered.

Last June, two red pandas were born at the zoo in Cavehill, north Belfast.

The twins were born as a result of a breeding programme.

Image copyright Belfast Zoo Image caption One of the twins born at Belfast Zoo last year

Red pandas are native to the Himalayas in Bhutan, Southern China, Pakistan, India, Laos, Nepal and Burma.

They are also known as "lesser" panda or "firefox".

They spend most of their time in the trees - their sharp claws making them agile climbers and they use their long, striped tails for balance.