A woman in her 70s has been killed after she was struck by a car in County Down.

The pedestrian was walking at the Windmill Road junction with the Donaghadee Road in Bangor when she was hit at about 19:15 GMT on Saturday.

A Citroen C3 car was reported to have been involved in the collision.

Police and an ambulance crew attended but the woman died at the scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the scene to contact them.

Donaghadee Road was closed after the incident but has since reopened.

Pedestrian crossing

North Down MLA, Alan Chambers, said he and other politicians have campaigned for a controlled pedestrian crossing at the junction, but that the request was declined by the Department for Infrastructure.

Mr Chambers said he plans to write to the department's permanent secretary to raise the issue again.

In a statement, a DfI spokesperson told the BBC: "The department would like to extend deepest sympathies to the family of the lady who lost her life as a result of the tragic incident on the Donaghadee Road in Bangor on Saturday.

"The department will liaise with the PSNI and assist them with their investigation and will of course carefully consider any recommendations made."