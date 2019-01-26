A 54-year-old man has been charged in relation to an assault on Friday night in Holywood, County Down,

He is to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Monday facing two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both of the men injured in the incident remain in hospital with serious injuries.

The man was arrested at a filling station shortly after the incident.

The assault happened in the Hibernia Street area of the town at about 23:00 GMT.

The PSNI have appealed for witnesses.

"We know there was a large crowd in the area at the time and I would like to appeal to those people who were there and who may have witnessed what happened to please get in touch," Det Sgt Lauren Edwards said.