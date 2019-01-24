Ballynahinch security alert declared a hoax
- 24 January 2019
A security alert in Ballynahinch, County Down, has been declared a hoax.
The PSNI said Army bomb experts were called to Riverview Heights on Thursday evening following the discovery of a suspicious object.
A package was examined and declared a hoax, police said.
A number of people who were moved from properties during the alert are now returning to their homes.