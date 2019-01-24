Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The alert is at Riverview Heights in Ballynahinch

A security alert in Ballynahinch, County Down, has been declared a hoax.

The PSNI said Army bomb experts were called to Riverview Heights on Thursday evening following the discovery of a suspicious object.

A package was examined and declared a hoax, police said.

A number of people who were moved from properties during the alert are now returning to their homes.