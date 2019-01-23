Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption There was snow in parts of Northern Ireland on Tuesday

Motorists are being urged to take care on slippy roads as a warning for ice remains in place across Northern Ireland.

The Met Office's yellow warning is valid until 11:00 GMT on Wednesday. It follows snowfall across large parts of Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Roads that have been gritted are indicated on this map published by the Department for Infrastructure.

A list of roads affected by the weather can be accessed on Trafficwatch NI.

Four schools in County Antrim are closed:

Carnalbanagh Primary School, near Glenarm

Millquarter Primary School, Toomebridge

Portglenone Primary School

Riverside Special School, Antrim

The PSNI told motorists to lower their speed and be cautious when driving.

Image caption The Met Office said the Glenshane Pass was among the areas affected by snow on Tuesday

Information on any disruption to bus or train services can be found on the Translink website.

There has also been disruption to the midweek football schedule, with two cup finals postponed due to Tuesday's snowfall.

The Mid Ulster and North West Cup finals have both fallen foul of the weather.