Saturday night's bomb outside a courthouse in Londonderry dominates Northern Ireland's front pages on Monday while the Good Friday Agreement's role in Brexit is under the microscope in the national press.

We'll start with the explosion in Derry, which was described by police as "unbelievably reckless".

The bomb has been linked to dissident republican group the New IRA and four arrests have been made in connection with the attack.

The Belfast Telegraph describes how hundreds of hotel guests and children at a church youth club were "yards away from death".

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph's front page reports that Theresa May could attempt to re-write the Good Friday Agreement in order to break the Brexit deadlock.

The newspaper says the prime minister could try and alter the agreement in order to get past the impasse over the backstop.

It adds that Theresa May wants to assure Ireland that the UK is committed to no hard border on the island after the UK leaves the EU.

More locally, the News Letter reports on the death of a pensioner who was hit by a car on 15 January.

Jean Osborne, 80, was hit while walking on Plantation Street in Killyleagh, County Down.

The PSNI announced over the weekend that she had died due to injury on Friday.

The paper reports from a close friend of Ms Osborne that she was on her way to a funeral at the time of the incident.

The News Letter also reports on a light aircraft crash in Coleraine in which two men were injured.

The light aircraft crashed on the runway shortly after take off at Causeway Airfield at about 14:30 GMT on Saturday.

The two unqualified pilots were taken to the Causeway Hospital for treatment.

The newspaper reports that the men, in their 30s and 60s, are said to be recovering in "good spirits".

Inside the Belfast Telegraph, the paper reports that a woman is in a critical condition after she was one of two people shot in Warrenpoint on Friday.

Alice Louise Burns, 21, was rushed to Daisy Hill Hospital for emergency surgery, but her boyfriend Wayne Bolan, 37, was shot dead.

The shooting is believed to be a drug-related attack.

And finally, the Irish News reports that the world's largest famine art collection will go on display in Derry.

The exhibition, called Coming home: Art and the Great Hunger, is on loan from Ireland's Great Hunger Museum at Quinnipiac University in the US.

The display will feature 50 pieces of art from Irish artsits including John Behan, Jack B Yates and Michael Farrell.