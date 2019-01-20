A 33-year-old man has been charged with hijacking a bus in Dundonald.

The charges follow an incident at Cairnsmore Avenue, Ballybeen, on Saturday night, when a bus driver was threatened by a man with a knife.

He had to drive for a short distance, before being forced off the vehicle along with eight passengers. The bus was then involved in a collision a short distance away.

The accused is due at Downpatrick Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He is also charged with aggravated vehicle taking, possession of an offensive weapon with intent and driving whilst unfit.