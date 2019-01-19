Image copyright McAuley Multimedia Ltd Image caption The crash happened shortly after the plane took off from Causeway Airfield, near Coleraine

Two men have been taken to hospital after their light aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Causeway Airfield, near Coleraine.

Two ambulances and an air ambulance went to the scene at about 14:45 GMT on Saturday.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said one man was trapped and had to be freed from the plane.

The two men were taken to the Causeway Area Hospital.