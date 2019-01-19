Pensioner dies after Co Down crash

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police confirmed that Jean Osborne died late on the 18 January

An 80-year-old woman has died after being injured in a road traffic collision in County Down on 15 January.

Jean Osborne was hit on Plantation Street, Killyleagh, and was later taken to hospital.

The PSNI confirmed on Saturday that Jean Osborne died as a result of her injuries late on 18 January.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.