Six parked cars were damaged by a car being "driven erratically" in Bangor on Friday night.

Police received reports of vehicles being struck by a silver Daihatsu car on Main Street at about 21:30 GMT.

The same car was also reported to have caused damage at a petrol station on South Circular Road and seen doing "donut manoeuvres" at a petrol station forecourt on Clandeboye Road.

Two men in their 20s have been arrested in connection with the incidents.

Inspector Jonathan Francey appealed for information and dash cam footage.