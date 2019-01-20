Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Wayne Boylan, 37, was killed on Friday night

A man shot dead in Warrenpoint, County Down, on Friday night was the gunmen's intended target, police have said.

The victim was 37-year-old Wayne Boylan, who died at the scene after being shot in the head with what police believe was a shotgun.

The PSNI have said there is "no clear motive" for the killing, but have not ruled out paramilitary involvement.

A 21-year-old woman who sustained gunshot injuries remains in a critical condition in intensive care.

The attack happened at Lower Dromore Road in Warrenpoint at about 19:30 GMT on Friday.

Two masked men burst in to the living room of a flat where Mr Boylan was spending the evening with friends, police said.

Warrenpoint murder: Victim was intended target, police believe

Det Ch Insp Geoff Boyce said Mr Boylan had just come back from a local off-licence 10-15 minutes before the attack and may have been followed.

"This was a senseless and callous murder perpetrated on a completely unsuspecting man," he said.

"Wayne was a father and his two young children have been left without their father.

"He was a son, a brother and a friend. His murder has caused his family and friends immeasurable pain and their lives will be forever changed by his loss."

Image caption Flowers left outside house

Mr Boylan was in the flat with two other people, including the injured woman, who police believe to be his girlfriend.

She was initially taken to Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry before being transferred to intensive care at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast overnight.

Image caption Forensic investigators continued to work at the scene of the shooting on Saturday

The PSNI is working with gardaí (Irish police) in relation to the murder investigation.

They are appealing for information and are asking if anyone saw a vehicle being driven erratically between Newry and Warrenpoint about the time of the murder.

Det Ch Insp Boyce said: "I would particularly like to hear from anyone who was in the area last night and who may have seen two men or any vehicles fleeing from the scene immediately after the shooting."