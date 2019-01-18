Police have started a murder investigation after a man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a shooting in County Down.

It happened at Lower Dromore Road in Warrenpoint about 19:30 GMT on Friday.

The woman sustained serious injuries in the attack and was taken to Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry.

Independent councillor Jarlath Tinnelly said it was a "shocking event in a very quiet residential area".

"Warrenpoint generally would be a very quiet town and has seen nothing like this, certainly since the end of the Troubles," he added.

"It's an absolutely incredible scene and one that we thought we had all left behind many, many years ago."

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis said: "The PSNI have the area sealed off and I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to assist the investigation."

Police want anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.