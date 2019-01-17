Image caption The women, both aged 22, were attacked while walking close to Beresford Avenue.

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after two women were stabbed in Coleraine on Sunday.

The teenager, who cannot be identified because of his age, is also charged with two counts of possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He spoke only to say he understood the charges against him.

The women were attacked while walking close to Beresford Avenue.

A police constable told Coleraine Magistrates court he was aware of the facts of the case and could connect the accused to the charges.

He told the court the charges related to an incident in the town late on Sunday, into Monday, when two girls were approached by three males.

He said one of the males stabbed the two women with a knife "for no apparent reason".

The court heard that one woman sustained a "punctured lung" and "a number of stab wounds", while the second received four stab wounds.

The police officer said the women, both aged 22, were making a "reasonable recovery" with one discharged from hospital.

No bail application was made and a defence lawyer told Coleraine Magistrates court that his client has denied the offence.

The 17-year-old was remanded into custody at the Juvenile Justice centre until 11 February.