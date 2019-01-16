Image caption The incident happened outside Lismore Comprehensive School

A 14-year-old boy accused of carrying a knife close to Lismore Secondary school has appeared at Craigavon Magistrates' Court.

The boy, who cannot be named, was arrested following an incident yesterday.

He has been charged with resisting police, making a threat to kill, and possession of a blade in a public place.

A PSNI officer confirmed she could connect the accused to the charges.

Legal aid was granted and no bail application was made.

District Judge Bernie Kelly remanded him to Woodland Juvenile Justice Centre to appear in court again next week.