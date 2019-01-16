Image caption The 25-year-old man appeared in Newry court

A man who already faces charges of raping a two-week-old baby is to be questioned by police about other claims.

The 25-year-old from Annalong, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, appeared in Newry court on Wednesday.

He has already been charged with sexually assaulting the baby on 29 September 2018 and causing grievous bodily harm.

He cannot be named to protect the child's identity.

A police officer told the court that he would be questioned about other matters.

He will be held for questioning at Banbridge police station for 24 hours.