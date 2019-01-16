Image copyright Daily Mirror Image caption Front page of the Daily Mirror on Wednesday

The rejection of Theresa May's Brexit deal in the House of Commons is the hot topic across the front pages of the daily newspapers on Wednesday.

The Irish News reports that the future of a frictionless Irish border is in fresh doubt following the vote which resulted in the largest defeat for a sitting government in history.

The Belfast Telegraph says that Mrs May and the DUP are expected to hold "intensive talks" over the next few days in a bid to come up with a Plan B for leaving the EU.

'May's Brexit rout' is the headline in the News Letter which notes that the DUP has indicated it will back Mrs May in the confidence vote which is due to take place later on Wednesday.

The Irish News also reports that a teacher in Craigavon stood in front of his pupils to protect them after they saw a teenager standing at the side of the road "brandishing a big knife" as they walked to a PE lesson.

The children at Lismore Comprehensive School were being escorted to a nearby leisure centre.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with possessing a blade in a public place, threatening to kill people and resisting police.

He is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Theresa May's Brexit deal has been rejected in the House of Commons

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland international footballer Gavin Whyte features in a number of the newspapers, after he was filmed performing a lewd act in public.

The Daily Mirror says Whyte will be disciplined by his club, League One side Oxford United, after he exposed himself in the street while on a night out in Belfast.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it is "conducting enquiries" into the incident.

The News Letter carries a statement from the player who has apologised for his actions which he described as a "moment of stupidity".

Burgers are on the menu in a number of the papers, with the Daily Mirror reporting an Irish fast food company's legal victory in a case against McDonald's over the use of the "Big Mac" trademark.

Galway-based Supermac's has said it opens the door to register its brand in Europe as a trademark.

Supermac's founder Pat McDonagh said the European Union Intellectual Property Office ruling was a "landmark decision".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An Irish fast food company has won a legal case against McDonald's over the use of the "Big Mac" trademark

Another legal decision features heavily in the papers after the High Court ruled that loyalist killer Michael Stone must serve a further five-and-a-half years in prison before he can be considered for release.

Judges held that the Department of Justice (DoJ) had wrongly determined he would now be eligible to seek parole.

Last month, Deborah McGuinness, the sister of one of Stone's victims, won permission to challenge his eligibility to do so.

Her brother, Thomas McErlean, was among three people killed by Stone in a gun and grenade attack at Milltown Cemetery in Belfast.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ewes are out of control! Ceremony for Rea goes a bit baa-rmy

Finally, World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has proved he is ahead of the flock in terms of steering a motorbike to success.

But the Ballyclare race ace found sheep a little harder to control when he was bestowed with the freedom of the borough of Antrim and Newtownabbey.

The honour allows the recipient to take his livestock to market through the streets of the towns of the borough.

'Freedom of borough for ewe' is the snappy headline in the Irish News.