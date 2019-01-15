Craigavon school incident - boy charged with possessing blade
- 15 January 2019
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with possessing a blade in a public place, threatening to kill people and resisting police.
It follows reports that a knife was brandished at a group of children outside Lismore Secondary School in Craigavon.
The children were being escorted by staff to a nearby leisure centre.
The boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.