Image caption The incident happened outside Lismore Comprehensive School

A teacher at a secondary school has been praised after confronting a boy who brandished a weapon, believed to be a machete, at a group of pupils.

About 30 students from Lismore Secondary School in Craigavon were heading to a nearby leisure centre for a PE class when the incident happened.

A teacher told the boy to stop before he and a colleague ushered the pupils back into school and locked the gates.

Police arrived soon afterwards and a 14-year-old boy was arrested.

It is understood the boy is a former pupil at the school.

'Textbook'

He has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, police said.

They added that no weapon had yet been retrieved.

A police helicopter was also despatched to the scene.

School principal Fiona Kane said two members of staff had been escorting the pupils across the road and they had followed all the correct procedures.

Image caption School principal Fiona Kane praised staff and the police

"It was textbook supervision - everything was done professionally," she said.

"We have spoken to a number of students and passed information onto the police.

"We have satisfied ourselves internally here that there is nothing offensive on the premises."