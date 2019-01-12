Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police have called for the public to be "mindful" that the replicas can look like real firearms

"An arsenal" of replica firearms has been discovered in Belfast after police arrested a man reported to be seen with a machine gun.

The PSNI were alerted by reports of the man in the Whitewell Road area of north Belfast shortly after 07:00 GMT on Saturday.

Police said he was arrested "without incident or injury" due to the "quick response" of its armed response unit.

A search of the man's house revealed he had multiple replica firearms.

In a Facebook post on the PSNI North Belfast page, police said: "Please be mindful that these guns look like the real deal to both members of the public and police officers alike.

"They can cause injury and certainly put people in fear - ownership is a privilege, not a right."