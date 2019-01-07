Image caption A park, flats and part of Lough Erne in Enniskillen has been cordoned off

A security alert in County Fermanagh sparked after what was believed to be a World War One shell was discovered has ended.

The object was found at the back of Enniskillen police station on Monday morning during building work.

Army bomb experts attended the scene and the alert ended at about 15:30 GMT.

Nearby flats, shops and the Round O park had been evacuated and part of Lough Erne was cordoned off.

A police spokesperson said keeping people safe was of paramount importance.

During World War One Enniskillen police station was an Army barracks.