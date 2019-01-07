Image copyright News Letter

A stolen milk lorry, a hold-up in a Belfast shop and lottery jackpot stories all make the front pages this Blue Monday.

The Irish News leads with reports of anti-social "mayhem" across west Belfast.

A 23-year-old man is due in court on Monday after a milk lorry was stolen in the city centre.

The lorry crashed into cars, crushed bollards and smashed into the wall of a house.

Lottery winnings

News of the lucky lottery winners from Moira, County Down, also makes the front page of the Irish News.

Frances and Patrick Connolly said they will share their £115m EuroMillions win with a list of 50 people.

Mrs Connolly's sister Sharon Bordessa said that her share of the winnings has saved her family home from being sold.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The pair won the fourth biggest UK EuroMillions pot and the biggest in NI

Mrs Bordessa described her sister as a "very kind person".

Her family home in County Tyrone was due to be sold in just three weeks, but according to the Irish News her sister told her "you have no worries" and you "don't have to sell" when she revealed her good fortune.

Closer to home, however, the News Letter reports that the the Connolly's eldest daughter has said she does not want her share of the pot of money.

Katrina Smith said that she was "so pleased" for her mother and father but told them "I don't want anything", the newspaper writes.

Belfast hold-up

The Belfast Telegraph leads with an interview with a shop worker in Belfast who was threatened with being doused in acid if she didn't hand over the shop's cash.

The attempted armed robbery happened at Marhall's store on the Oldpark Road in north Belfast on Saturday evening.

Lucia Felloni, 48, was behind the counter said the incident was "absolutely terrifying".

Image caption The report on Muckamore Hospital lists 'catastrophic failings'

The News Letter splashes with a story on the Muckamore Abbey Hospital scandal.

The newspaper reports that civil servants were warned about the problems at the hospital for vulnerable patients as far back as 1994.

Documents seen by the paper suggest the Northern Ireland Office refused to accept that.