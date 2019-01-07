Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Uform is based in Creagh Industrial Park in Toomebridge

An investment fund has bought a minority stake in UForm, a kitchen manufacturer based in Toomebridge, County Antrim.

The Business Growth Fund (BGF), set up by the UK's five big banks, invests up to £10m in firms.

Uform will use the investment to grow its market share in the UK, Northern Irish and Republic of Ireland markets.

BGF's other investments in Northern Ireland include the Bob & Berts coffee chain and RiverRidge recycling.

Uform employs 225 staff and in the last year had a turnover of £30m

Eamon Donnelly, chief executive of Uform, said: "We started a four-phase growth strategy in 2013 and the business has grown rapidly in that time.

"BGF is a good match for our business. Their experience will ensure they help us scale the business, enhance our operational competencies and align our strategic plan to achieve the next few years' planned growth."

Patrick Graham, who heads up BGF's office for Northern Ireland, said the investment will act as a catalyst for Uform to achieve its growth targets.