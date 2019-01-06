Northern Ireland

Man attacked with hammers and baseball bats

  • 6 January 2019
Police blurred image

A man has been attacked with hammers and baseball bats by a number of men, say police.

It happened in Queen Victoria Gardens in north Belfast at about 00:20 GMT on Sunday.

The 32-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment to a suspected fracture to his skull and deep cut to his head.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information.