Man in hospital following Derry stabbing

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The man was taken to hospital

A man has been stabbed in the Foyle Street area of Londonderry.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said they received a call that there had been a stabbing at 18:17 GMT on Saturday evening.

A crew assessed the man at the scene and he was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.