Image caption Department for Infrastructure services were withdrawn from the Creggan area

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has resumed services in the Creggan area in Londonderry following an incident involving a member of staff.

Sinn Féin and SDLP politicians said the person had been threatened.

The DfI said it had reported the incident, which happened on Thursday, to the police, and withdrew its services, which include the maintenance of roads and sewage, from the area.

A spokesperson said it now has "the necessary assurances" of staff safety.

Delighted to receive confirmation from Permanent Secretary @deptinfra that services to Creggan will be reinstated with immediate effect. Thanks to everyone involved in resolving this issue. — Mark H Durkan (@MarkHDurkan) January 5, 2019

"The Department has been working closely with the PSNI as well as local elected and community representatives over the last two days and we are pleased to confirm that we have now received the necessary assurances that our staff are safe and able to continue their work without fear of violence or intimidation," a DfI spokesperson said.

"We are now able to resume services in the Creggan area.

"We are very grateful for the expressions of support for our staff and for the universal condemnation of the threats made against them."