Police have started an investigation after it was reported a shot was fired through the front door of a house in Banbridge, County Down.

The incident happened at about 03:35 GMT at Granville Gardens on Wednesday.

A woman and two men were inside at the time but there were no reports of injuries, police said.

Damage was caused to the front door and the rear windscreen of a parked car was smashed during the incident.

The PSNI is appealing for information.