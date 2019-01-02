Banbridge house targeted in gun attack
- 2 January 2019
Police have started an investigation after it was reported a shot was fired through the front door of a house in Banbridge, County Down.
The incident happened at about 03:35 GMT at Granville Gardens on Wednesday.
A woman and two men were inside at the time but there were no reports of injuries, police said.
Damage was caused to the front door and the rear windscreen of a parked car was smashed during the incident.
The PSNI is appealing for information.