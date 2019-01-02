Image copyright PSNI

A large haul of drugs was seized by police in Lisburn after they stopped a disqualified driver on New Year's Eve.

The man got into an uninsured car in front of a police officer, Lisburn PSNI said in a post on social media.

This led to the search of a property in which cannabis plants, a grow tent and suspected class A drugs were found.

The discovery happened on the same day police in Lisburn arrested two people for a number of drug-related offences and possession of a firearm.

Police believe the seized drugs could be worth "tens of thousands of pounds". The driver's car, described by police as "not a bad motor", was also seized.

"It's all now safe and sound in our property store," they added.