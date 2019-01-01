Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Det Supt Bobby Singleton urged people to contact police with any information they have on drug dealers

Police are investigating four possible drug-related deaths in Belfast.

All four people lost their lives during the Christmas holidays.

Det Supt Bobby Singleton said: "The loss of a loved one is devastating for a family whatever the time of year but especially over the holiday period and our thoughts are first and foremost with those affected by these tragic deaths."

He also appealed to the public for help to bring drug dealers to justice.

"While the cause of death is not definitively known in any of the four deaths in Belfast, the use of illicit drugs along with prescription drugs may be a factor," said Mr Singleton.

"The vast majority of drug-related deaths in Northern Ireland occur when someone has taken more than one substance including alcohol."

He added: "We are committed to restricting the availability of illicit drugs in our communities and have had significant success throughout 2018.

"If you see or know of anyone who is dealing drugs in your local area, contact your local police."