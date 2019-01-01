Image copyright Pacemaker

Police are appealing for information following a report of gunshots in west Belfast.

Shots were allegedly fired at the front of an apartment in the Upper Springfield Road area shortly after 01:50 GMT on Tuesday.

No one was inside the property at the time.

Det Sgt Moffett said police were also investigating a possible link to a report of criminal damage at a house in the Dermott Hill Parade area.

Police received a report at around 02:45 GMT on Tuesday that windows at the property were smashed at around 20:00 BST on Monday.