Police are trying to trace a man who allegedly threatened a motorist with a gun.

A "large silver or light-coloured car" was seen being driven erratically on the Victoria Road in Carrickfergus at about 15:15 GMT on Saturday.

It was reported that the male passenger of the car got out of the vehicle in Prince Andrew Way and threatened the driver of a stopped vehicle.

Police said he was carrying what is believed to have been a gun.

They want anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information or dashcam footage that could help detectives to contact them.